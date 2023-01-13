Niles Canyon Road between Fremont, Sunol reopens after storm-related closures

ALAMEDA COUNTY – Niles Canyon Road, the portion of State Route 84 connecting Fremont to Sunol, reopened Thursday after crews cleared debris caused by multiple storms that have passed through the Bay Area.

According to an agency statement, crews worked 12-hour shifts to clean up debris, clear flooding and repair guardrails.

The stretch of road between Mission Boulevard in Fremont and Main Street in Sunol has not been open since late last month, after a landslide closed the winding road that serves as a scenic alternative to Interstate 680. Since then, several more storms have pounded the region.

Caltrans cautioned motorists using Niles Canyon Road to be alert as additional rain and other forces may cause debris to enter the roadway.

Drivers can check conditions by visiting the agency's QuickMap or by calling 1-800-427-ROAD.