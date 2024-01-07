Watch CBS News
Nick's Cove boat shack on Tomales Bay goes up in flames

MARSHALL -- A fire ripped through an iconic boat shack in Marin County on Sunday, according to authorities.

Just before 5 p.m., Marin County Fire dispatch received a report of a structure fire in the 23000 block of Shoreline Highway in Marshall. Units responded and found a full engulfed boat shack at the end of the pier, which is owned and managed by Nick's Cove restaurant.

Nicks Cove Fire
A boat shack associated with Nick's Cove restaurant on Tomales Bay in Marin County went up in flames on Jan. 7, 2024. Photo: Marin County Fire

No one was inside the shack at the time and the fire was extinguished by 5:30 p.m., county fire said. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Multiple agencies helped with the blaze including Sonoma County Fire, the U.S. Coast Guard and the Tomales Volunteer Fire Company.

First published on January 7, 2024 / 10:17 PM PST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

