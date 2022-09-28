Newsom signs bill expanding union rights for farm workers

SACRAMENTO (CBS SF) – Gov. Gavin Newsom signed groundbreaking legislation Wednesday that expands options for farm workers who hope to unionize.

Despite looking like he might veto the bill, Newsom signed the legislation at the state capitol while surrounded by farm workers.

"California's farmworkers are the lifeblood of our state, and they have the fundamental right to unionize and advocate for themselves in the workplace," said Newsom. "Our state has been defined by the heroic activism of farmworkers, championed by American icons like Cesar Chavez, Dolores Huerta, and Larry Itliong. California is proud to stand with the next generation of leaders carrying on this movement."

AB 2183, written by Assemblymember Mark Stone (D-Monterey Bay), creates new ways for farmworkers to vote in a union election. In addition to in-person voting, options now include mail-in ballots, and authorization cards submitted to the California Agricultural Labor Relations Board.

As recently as September, it looked like Newsom might not sign the bill, as he claimed he had issues with the mail-in voting process and its integrity issues. After months of criticism from politicians such as President Joe Biden, Newsom signed the bill. The governor noted that he signed the bill following negotiations with United Farm Workers (UFW) and the California Labor Federation, who agreed to add language to the bill that clarifies the process in the next legislative session.