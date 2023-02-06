Newsom announces $50K reward in unsolved murders in Bay Area, Central Valley, Butte County

SACRAMENTO -- Governor Gavin Newsom announced rewards Monday in four unsolved murders involving six victims in San Pablo, Fresno, Visalia, and unincorporated Butte County.

Four $50,000 rewards were offered for the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the four cases in 2014, 2020 and 2021, one of which involved a triple murder outside of a high school.

In a press statement, the governor's office said California law allows the governor to offer rewards for certain unsolved crimes upon a recommendation from law enforcement when investigators have exhausted all leads.

The rewards involve the following cases:

Butte County: On September 3, 2014, 25-year-old Mark Thompson was fatally shot while parked in a remote and wooded location. Anyone with information about this murder was asked to contact Butte County Sheriff's Sergeant Patrick McNelis or Detective Tristian Harper at 530-538-7671.

Visalia: On May 5, 2020 19-year-old Jose Hernandez, 19-year-old Blake Medeiros and 18-year-old Isaiah Rule were fatally shot in their vehicle outside of a high school. Anyone with information about these murders was asked to contact Visalia Police Department Detective Robert Meier at 559-713-4211.

San Pablo: On June 12, 2020, 27-year-old Shawn Tillis father was fatally shot in his vehicle outside of an apartment complex. Anyone with information about the murder was asked to contact San Pablo Police Department Sergeant Robert Brady at 510-215-3295, RobertB@sanpabloca.gov or Detective Anthony Biama at 510-215-3133, AnthonyB@sanpabloca.gov.

Fresno: On July 27, 2021, 25-year-old Jacqueline Flores was in her vehicle with her six-year-old daughter when she was fatally shot. Anyone with information about this murder was asked to contact Fresno Police Department Detective Miguel Alvarez at 559-621-2441, miguel.alvarez@fresno.gov or Detective Ben Barnes at 559-621-2421, ben.barnes@fresno.gov.

