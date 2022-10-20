Newsom announces $50,000 reward in 2017 shooting of Hayward teen

HAYWARD - Gov. Gavin Newsom on Wednesday announced a $50,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction in a 2017 fatal shooting in Alameda County.

The reward was for the case of Lamar Murphy, a 16-year-old Hayward High School student who was shot while riding his bicycle just north of Hayward in January 2017.

Alameda County sheriff's deputies found the teen after responding to reports of gunshots in the area of Princeton Street and Smalley Avenue and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the governor's office, the Alameda County Sheriff's Office has exhausted all investigative leads in the case and requested that a reward be offered to encourage people to come forward with more information. Murphy's family has also offered a $10,000 reward.

The reward in Murphy's killing is one of four such $50,000 rewards offered by Newsom on Wednesday. The other three were for murders in Bakersfield, Fresno and Santa Paula.

More information about the governor's reward program can be found at https://www.gov.ca.gov/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/Governors-Reward-Program-Criteria-with-PC-1547-1.pdf.