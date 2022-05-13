Newark teen driver accused of fleeing from San Carlos DUI checkpoint

SAN CARLOS – A 16-year-old East Bay teen is suspected in an incident caught on video where an SUV was seen speeding away from a DUI checkpoint in San Carlos on Cinco de Mayo.

According to the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office, deputies set up a checkpoint on May 5. Around 10:30 p.m., the driver of a Honda Pilot was seen driving through the checkpoint and stopped midway.

Deputies said the driver then reversed the SUV into a drainage ditch and left the scene driving the wrong way on El Camino Real towards other vehicles. Despite attempts to stop the SUV, the driver was able to flee the scene.

Screenshot of a video purportedly showing a driver attempting to flee a DUI checkpoint in San Carlos on Cinco de Mayo, May 5, 2022. A 16-year-old is accused in the case. San Mateo County Sheriff's Office

Investigators were able to identify the vehicle involved in the incident and obtained an impound warrant, the sheriff's office said.

Around 6:15 a.m. on Thursday, San Mateo County deputies were able to locate the SUV across the bay in Newark and towed the vehicle. Deputies also contacted the driver and her parents.

According to the sheriff's office, the teen admitted to driving the SUV during the incident. Her identity was not released due to her age.

Deputies said the teen faces multiple charges, including resisting and obstructing a peace officer, reckless driving, hit-and-run and driving without a license.