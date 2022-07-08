Newark man accused of domestic violence, striking officer during chase

NEWARK – A Newark man is facing multiple felony charges, including domestic violence and assaulting a police officer, following a pursuit over the 4th of July holiday weekend.

Police in the East Bay community were called to the 5800 block of Jarvis Avenue around 9 p.m. Sunday after the victim said an ex-boyfriend rammed his vehicle into her car. The man was also suspected of strangling the victim earlier in the day.

As officers arrived, the suspect was spotted fleeing the scene in his vehicle. He then led officers on a chase that covered about 17 miles.

During the chase, the suspect had struck at least three other vehicles. While a Newark Police officer attempted to use a spike strip to stop the suspect's vehicle, police said he intentionally drove towards the officer and had struck the officer.

Police said the officer was treated at the hospital for their injuries. The officer has since been released and is recovering. No other injuries were reported.

Officers were able to eventually disable the suspect's vehicle. The suspect was apprehended by a K-9 following a pursuit on foot.

Police said the suspect then fought with officers and attempted to take an officer's firearm. In response, he was placed in a lower leg restraint.

The suspect, identified as 20-year-old Ramon St. Ange of Newark, was treated at the hospital and booked into Santa Rita Jail in Dublin.

Alameda County prosecutors have charged St. Ange with multiple counts. The charges against St. Ange include felony domestic violence, three counts assault with a deadly weapon on community members, assault with a deadly weapon on a police officer, evading a police officer and felony assault with a caustic chemical.

According to jail records, St. Ange is being held on $750,000 bail. A plea hearing has been set for August 9.