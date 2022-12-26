BART offering extended New Year's Eve service for riders ringing in 2023

SAN FRANCISCO – BART will offer extended service past 1 a.m. on New Year's Eve, and riders are urged to avoid lines by adding a Clipper card to their phones.

On Dec. 31, BART will run standard Saturday service until midnight and then operate a three-line special service on the yellow, blue and orange lines.

Extra event trains will run during the last hour of service to provide direct service, BART officials said.

Last East Bay-bound train running through downtown San Francisco will be at around 1:30am., and the last southbound train heading toward Millbrae will run through downtown San Francisco at 2:10am.

In addition, trains will be waiting at MacArthur, 12th Street and Bay Fair stations for timed transfers.

SFO and OAK airport stations, however, will not be served.

Since BART no longer sells paper tickets, riders can add a digital card to their phone's mobile wallet and load round trip funds before arriving to BART. The digital card helps avoid the $3 plastic card fee and waiting in long lines at machines.

More information on New Year's Eve service can be found at https://www.bart.gov/news/articles/2022/news20221209