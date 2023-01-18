New slide causes havoc for ACE train commuters; Service suspended

FREMONT -- For a second consecutive day, a mudslide was raising havoc Wednesday for Altamont Corridor Express train commuters.

Transit officials said ACE 01 train was halted at 5:39 a.m. between Pleasanton and Fremont due to debris on the tracks. Later trains were canceled for the day as crews worked on clearing the mud, rocks and debris and inspecting the tracks for any damage.

There were 223 passengers and three crew members onboard 01. The passengers were transferred to the following ACE 03 train and transported back to Pleasanton. No injuries were reported.

The hills above the line which carries commuters between Stockton to San Jose have become saturated after nearly two feet of rain has fallen in the region over a 22-day span.

On Tuesday morning, commuters were stranded on an ACE train by a landslide in Niles Canyon. There were no injuries among the 220 passengers on the train that only suffered minor damage when it was struck by debris.

According to the Alameda County Fire Department, the southbound ACE 05 train going ran into a mudslide in Sunol around 8:45 a.m.

"The conductor stopped and then everything just came down on one of the cars," said passenger Alex Vargas. "I think the scariest thing was just walking by that car that the landslide fell on and just seeing all of the rocks and debris."

Rescue workers say this could have been much worse.

"We are fortunate that this didn't turn into something bigger," said Alameda County Fire Division Chief Randall West. "This was actually not a train derailment, and the train had stopped due to a 100-foot mudslide."

An ACE train window appears broken after a landslide in the Niles Canyon area between Sunol and Fremont, January 17, 2023. Selvan Subramanian

Selvan Subramanian, a passenger aboard the train, was on his way from Tracy to his job at Apple in Cupertino and snapped two pictures from inside the disabled train, showing mud and debris up against the side of the train car.

Selvan Subramanian

Passengers were transferred to another train which then returned to the Pleasanton station where ACE provided bus service to stranded passengers.