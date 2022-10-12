New San Francisco nonprofit tackles homelessness with fresh new socks

By Itay Hod

SAN FRANCISCO -- A newly established non-profit organization in San Francisco is assisting the city's unhoused residents by providing some of life's basic necessities.

When it comes to giving a helping hand to the homeless, Healers Without Borders president and San Francisco native Brad Reiss likes to start at the feet and work his way up.

"These socks are a really good way to connect with folks and start to maybe break the chain of addiction," he said.

For the past eight months, Reiss and his team of volunteers at Healers Without Borders have been spending their days handing out everything from clothes to hygiene kits to shoes. But their most precious items, the ones they can't do without, are fresh, fluffy, new pairs of socks.

"Socks are so important to feel like you're part of the human race," Reiss explained. "Your feet feel fresher, you feel fresher."

On a recent sunny day, Reiss and his team hit the Mission District, distributing more than 300 pairs of socks to those in need.

"It's the most sought-after thing that people experience homelessness as far as articles of clothing go," Reiss said.

He knows what it's like to not have socks when you're homeless. That's because years ago, he was in their shoes, addicted to drugs and living on the streets.

Now Reiss is helping people like Phillip Marquez. Originally from Kentucky, Marquez has been living on the streets of San Francisco for three years. He told KPIX the hardest part was getting used to the cold.

"Even in the middle of summer, I get cold at nighttime," Marquez said. "Basically you find a spot where you don't move, and the warmth builds from there."

Which is why he looks forward to Reiss and his visits.

"It's the coolest and best feeling you can get to put on a pair of new socks," he said. "It changes the way you feel the way you stroll by the way you talk to people."

As for Reiss, he's just happy to be able to pay it forward.

"We make a difference not only in their lives but also in our lives," he explained. "Some of us come from this environment and we know how important it is to have a connection where there seems like there is none."

People interested in learning more about Healers Without Borders and volunteering or making a donation to the nonprofit can visit the organization's website.