New Redwood City dispensary using its storefront design to help revitalize downtown

REDWOOD CITY — People walking past a new store on Broadway in Downtown Redwood City may not be able to tell what exactly is being sold inside — and that is by design.

"We are the first licensed cannabis business that ever operated in the city of Redwood City," said Doug Chloupek, the CEO of Juva.

He said they were a non-storefront delivery-only business before opening the location.

It's just the second brick-and-mortar dispensary to open up in Redwood City, but this one is in the heart of the city, right in front of the courthouse square, where many events take place and hundreds of people gather.

When a customer first walks in, they're greeted and then they have the option to explore by themselves or be helped by an associate as they shop.

There is even an art installation in the middle with clouds.

"The intent was to keep those walking by guessing," Chloupek said.

He said he wanted there to be a clean aesthetic from the outside.

"So that when anyone walked by, you didn't automatically know it was cannabis," Chloupek said. "We created this inviting environment for folks to want to come in."

That inviting environment is part of a pattern of what's been happening downtown. Businesses have been trying to attract more people.

Just a couple of blocks from Juva, the nightlife has developed.

There are two bars along with several restaurants. One of them turns into a dance floor on Friday and Saturday nights.

Along the same strip, there's Hotel Sequoia – one of the more historic buildings in Redwood City.

Rick Hunter, the chair of the city's planning commission, said the building has been vacant for more than a year now. It used to be where people who were low-income would stay, but Hunter said they were moved to more permanent housing situations.

Now, the planning commission has voted to revamp it. The owners have plans to make it into an 82-guest room hotel and add three floors and a rooftop bar.

The hotel is located on the corner of Broadway and Main Street.

"Main Street is the other prominent street in Redwood City. There's a number of restaurants, but not quite as vibrant at the moment. I think this is really going to help to revitalize Main Street and continue revitalizing all of downtown Redwood City," Hunter said.

Residents are also beginning to take notice of some of the efforts.

Kathy Shi moved to Redwood City about three years ago.

"I think we all need a little bit more community, and I love that downtown is kind of a place to do that," Kathy said.