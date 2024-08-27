New project could revive Santa Cruz wetlands in effort to fight flooding

In recent years, storms have battered the California coast, flooding vulnerable communities, as the threat of sea level rise puts more infrastructure including homes and businesses at risk. A project in Santa Cruz County is trying to address the impact of levee breaches and flooding.

Barry Baker grew up in Santa Cruz County, with a love for its natural beauty.

The non-profit he works for, the Land Trust of Santa Cruz County just purchased 247 acres at Beach Ranch, where the Pajaro River meets the Pacific Ocean.

"Within Santa Cruz County, coastal wetland habitat is just so rare," said Baker.

The idea is to transform marginal farmland into wetlands, restoring it to its natural habitat, creating living shorelines that improve water quality and protect inland areas.

A coalition of donors, conservation groups, and more is spearheading the effort to address future flooding and climate driven sea level rise.

"The teal area represents the 100 year flooding forecast," said Baker.

In March 2023, the underserved community of Pajaro and surrounding areas experienced massive flooding, resulting in nearly $800 million in damages according to officials and displacing low-income residents, and wiping out businesses.

Baker believes restoring wetlands is part of the solution to reduce coastal flood risk.

"Allowing more space for the water to flood should take pressure off upstream resources," said Baker.

Conservationists acknowledge and scientists emphasize this isn't an all encompassing fix.

"Anything we do to expand the capability of that land to absorb runoff or tidal inflow will incrementally help in the big picture," said Gary Griggs, a science professor at UC Santa Cruz who's been studying coastal geology and oceanography for decades.

"The problem in the short term is these extreme events like we had last winter and the winter before where we get really high tides and really large waves maybe during an El Niño year which has much more impact than 5 mm per year of sea level rise."

Creating more wetlands in the near term, is one step.

"At scale this could be a real viable solution to rising oceans and increased winter storms," Griggs said.

Baker says restoring just 65 acres of the 247 acquired, will increase the coastal wetland habitat by 40% in Santa Cruz County.

"It makes me proud to work for an organization that has a forward looking scope and mission for the area," said Baker.

Other larger projects are in the works to address flood risk.

For Baker, this latest effort is giving conservationists hope while preserving the natural beauty of the coast.

A multi-year federal and state project to build new levees, repair vulnerable ones, and floodwalls is set to begin this year.

The Governor's office says the $599 million Pajaro River Flood Risk Management Project is designed to give 100-year flood protection to Pajaro and Watsonville.