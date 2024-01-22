New owner of Anchor Brewing Co. could be chosen in first few months of 2024

San Francisco's historic Anchor Brewing Company could soon be getting a new owner.

The 127-year-old brewery shut down and went up for sale in October for $40 million. And now, the brewery has multiple bids.

Spokesperson Sam Singer said they believe the finalists will be chosen by end of January and a "winner to purchase all or parts of Anchor Brewing Co. will be made in the first quarter of the year."

The closure of the brewery was due in part to the pandemic and its effect on sales.

"The pandemic struck a knife through the economic heart of Anchor from which it was unable to recover," Singer told KPIX.

Anchor Brewing Company's heritage goes back to the California Gold Rush, and on its final day of service, so many people showed up that the business had to turn people away.

"We hope that a new buyer or buyers will step forward and continue operating and selling Anchor for future generations of San Franciscans and Californians," Singer said.