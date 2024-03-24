New Oakland vintage clothing shop signifies owners' dedication to The Town

OAKLAND -- There are plenty of reasons to believe that Oakland is a tough town to do business in yet a couple of young entrepreneurs say the secret to success may lie in understanding the city itself.

It's fun watching people pass by the newest store on Lakeshore Avenue. They often stop and turn back to take a second look. It looks like a store but it could be an art gallery. It's Marché, a vintage clothing store created by 20-year-old Tai Raino-Tsui and Marco Verdin, age 24.

"Bringing a different type of retail -- a new experience with brick and mortar and physical retail -- that's, like, the goal," said Tai, who began selling used sneakers and clothing when he was in middle school.

Vintage clothing is a popular trend among millennials but the trick is finding just the right pieces. It's OK for an item to be well-worn, even frayed, as long as it's something that expresses creativity and, most importantly, is one of a kind.

"That's what's important and what's cool for consumers," Tai said holding up a Japanese blouse made of shimmering green and gold fabric. "You won't see this at any other store for the most part and it's just this one size and you hope it's your size."

"It's definitely an eye-catcher," said Marco, holding up a pair of bell-bottom jeans covered in colorful patches. "These are original 501's from, I believe, 1968. Someone was having fun with these, that's for sure."

As much as the business partners are peddling clothing, they're also trying to market their city. Both grew up in Oakland and are well aware of the crime that has driven so many businesses away. Directly across the street is Colonial Donuts, a business that was infamously robbed three times in six months.

Rather than avoid the area, the guys decided to open their new store there as a way to stand up for their hometown.

"Oakland probably has one of the biggest hearts out there," said Marco. "I feel like that defines us. Defines us but also shows that, despite all the bad publicity and slander that people might just say about Oakland, Oakland's still here."

People run with what they see on Instagram and on the news," Tai said. "They're like, 'Oh, Oakland's only crime.' But you come on a Sunday to Lake Merritt and you'll see families picnicking, people walking to the farmers' market. A lively city that locals and real Oaklanders understand and that's the message we want to bring to the bigger market and the rest of the Bay Area."

For young people who love The Town, that's a pitch that is as appealing as the graphic tees and patched Levis.

"I think there's a lot that we go through as Oakland residents and Bay Area residents," said Oakland resident Philip Jones. "There's a lot of things that are being broadcast across the country and on the internet but, you know, we're still here and we are still living and breathing our inspirations and the things that really allow us to be a unique community."

For all their efforts, the two entrepreneurs said the city hasn't been much help. They applied for a small business grant to open the store but were denied. They said the money instead went to an already established business that currently has five locations.

"They need new business," Ta said. "And supporting businesses that have already made it and not taking a chance on a little guy -- that hurts the city economy and especially the retail industry here in Oakland."

There are already a lot of pressures on businesses these days. To many, like In-N-Out, operating in Oakland is now seen as a liability but, as familiar names decide to cut and run, it leaves opportunities for those who believe in the city.