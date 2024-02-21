New grant to fund expansion of Oakland's street ambassador program

Oakland's street ambassador program to expand thanks to new grant

Officials in Oakland on Wednesday announced a $3.5 million grant that will boost community safety programs, including the expansion of the city's ambassador program in areas experiencing high levels of crime.

At a press conference, Mayor Sheng Thao announced the grant and the partnership with Family Bridges that will add more ambassadors to downtown Oakland and Chinatown.

"This funding will empower partners with long-standing relationships in the community to help people in non-emergency, non-medical crises in a compassionate and culturally appropriate manner," said Thao.

The pilot program's overall goal is to reduce law enforcement and emergency responders having to answer calls reporting non-emergency and non-medical situations.

Sakhone Lasaphangthong is recognized by many people due to his green community ambassador vest. He spends his time connecting with neighborhood residents as he patrols Oakland's Chinatown.

He is one of seven community ambassadors now turned mediators, who are helping with overall street safety. There roles includes connecting individuals to housing resources, building community relationships and de-escalating situations.

Lasaphangthong told KPIX the job gives him purpose.

"I was incarcerated for 20 years, and I was released at the end of 2018," said Lasaphangthong. "I made a promise at my parole hearing that coming home, I would give back to the community."

The grant means there soon could be more people like him throughout the community.

"For example, if a community member or business owner has an altercation or issue with a houseless person, that's when we are called in to de-escalate the situation and try to resolve the issue," said Lasaphangthong.

If a situation escalates to violence, Family Bridges says ambassadors then call emergency responders, because the incident would be out of their scope of care. However, ambassadors continue to try to de-escalate the situation until authorities arrive.

Business owners like Chris Baker say having the ambassadors in the area has been helpful.

"When you have a cleaner block and people giving you information about other crimes around, it just helps you and the community come together," said Baker.

Lasaphangthong says the ambassadors want to help before the crisis begins.

"I go in and check in and validate folks," said Lasaphangthong. "Just so they know that there is someone there for them consistently. Consistency is key right to building trust."

A small group of protestors gathered in Latham Square where the event announcing the grant was held. Among the protesters were organizers of the recently launched effort to recall of Mayor Thao.

Protestor Edward Escobar said he welcomes the additional ambassadors, but questioned the timing of the announcement.

"Ask yourself why she's doing this now after more than one year being in office? It's because we're lighting a fire underneath her and she knows she has one foot out the door," said Escobar.

The recall campaign officially began its signature collection effort last Saturday. Some organizers behind the recall issued a statement Wednesday afternoon claiming that people involved with the protest were "surrounded, chased and violently attacked" by the mayor's private security team.