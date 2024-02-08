Family member finds closure after DNA reveals suspect in 1970s cold cases

David Hicks has lived most of his life with a terrifying memory of the day his 60-year-old mother, Nelly Hicks, was killed in their Newark home.

"A man comes into the house through the back sliding door about 1 o'clock and hits my mom over the head with a brick wrapped in a nylon stocking. And then he raped her over a chair arm. One sick individual," said Hicks.

David Hicks KPIX

He says his brother, who passed away during the holidays, was the one who found their mother's body and called Newark police.

"I cannot express my gratitude enough for the police department and their dedication to this case," added Hicks.

That gratitude came Thursday after Hayward and Newark police revealed that Fred Farnham had been linked to the crimes against Nelly Hicks in 1972, as well as similar crimes against Theresa Pica in 1979.

"Farnham, who was from Oregon, died in a hospital in 2007 at the age of 73. And criminal records show that he was convicted of a series of sexual assaults in the Bay Area," explained Hayward Police Chief Brayan Matthews.

Matthews said that DNA technology was vital to getting answers in these cases.

"When DNA technology became available, Hayward investigators were unable to get a match. But last year investigators received assistance and resources from the FBI, and genealogical DNA was used, which allowed investigators to identify Fred Bernard Farnham," said Matthews.

Fred Farnham (left); Nelly Hicks Hayward Police / Family of Nelly Hicks

The breakthrough comes after years of painstaking investigative work. While the suspect is no longer alive to face charges, David says he can finally find closure.

"We were a family of six, and we are currently a family of three. And yes, I am the baby of the family. And I appreciate and thank all of you and all of you for your service and the efforts to catch this criminal or at least identify him," Hicks said.