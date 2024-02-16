Neighbors in shock after suspects fire nearly 20 shots at million-dollar Rocklin home

Rocklin neighbors on edge after 2 people fire over a dozen shots at a home Rocklin neighbors on edge after 2 people fire over a dozen shots at a home 03:08

ROCKLIN - The search is on for shooting suspects in Rocklin after a home was hit by bullets nearly 20 times in the Whitney Oaks area.

The shooting happened on Tuesday at around 10:30 p.m. on Pebble Beach Road, a gated community with million-dollar-plus homes.

"It is pretty naïve of us to think that we're immune," said one neighbor just a few doors down. "We are not. Nobody is."

Surveillance video from a neighbor across the street captures the two suspects firing multiple rounds at the home and then running off.

The damage they did is clearly visible in the daylight with nearly 20 bullet holes in the walls and windows, and plenty of people were inside when it happened. Rocklin Police said no one was hurt.

"Everybody here is just in shock," said a neighbor who did not want to be identified.

Rocklin Police said this was a targeted attack, but they still have not determined a motive.

"I don't even know if that gives you any solace," the neighbor told CBS13.

To get into the neighborhood, there is a gate with a code for cars, but pedestrians have an open pathway. That is the way neighbors think the shooting suspects got inside.

"We were actually just talking about how safe the neighborhood has been for us and we've lived in the area for over 30 years," said Kimberly Olker, who was on a walk in the neighborhood on Thursday.

Police said this shooting also comes as a surprise to them and that they have never received a call to this area or home before.

"What we've heard is that was a warning," said a neighbor. "What are they going to do next? If that warning didn't work."

Neighbors told CBS 13 that they are now working with their HOA to get a locked gate so people cannot walk in and out of the neighborhood.

"I still think this is a very safe neighborhood," said Olker. "I am so sorry for the family that had their house shot at."

If you know anything about this shooting, call Rocklin PD's Detective Sergeant Andre Booker at 916-625-5571.