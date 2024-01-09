Neglected commercial properties in Antioch a source of frustration for city, residents

In Antioch, city leaders are upset with some owners of blighted commercial properties located in older areas of the city.

The mayor said he's tired of waiting for landlords to clean up their act and is ready to take action to force the issue.

Frank Sterling, Jr. grew up in Antioch and he has special memories of the Delta Fair Shopping Center.

"This was the area I always went to do my shopping," he said, as he walked his dog past the deserted center. "I just feel like it's sad to see it run down."

For more than 10 years, the center has been in decline with people opting to shop at newer commercial areas. Delta Fair's anchor business, a FoodMaxx supermarket, left, leaving the remaining businesses with little customer traffic.

In October, an interior fire started by the homeless caused the empty store to be condemned, along with two businesses attached to it, and it now sits behind a fence, waiting to be torn down.

"They really focused on developing southeast Antioch, out near Lonetree Way, and the developments out there are beautiful, they're well kept. But I think, in the push to do that, they neglected the area here on this side," said Sterling.

But Mayor Lamar Thorpe said he's tired of the neglect, which he blames on the property owners. He said, until now, the city has gone easy on landlords.

"In hopes that the private sector will swoop in one day and save us all. Well, they haven't. These are the results of waiting on the private sector to do the work that the people of Antioch need us to do," said Thorpe.

But it seems like everyone is angry these days, as a man interrupted the mayor's press conference.

"You have embarrassed us as a community" he yelled. "And we expect better from our mayor."

"These areas that people get frustrated about — that that man was probably frustrated abou — have looked exactly the same," said the mayor. "I can understand the frustration that people have because it just seems like their government hasn't been moving."

So, at Tuesday's meeting, the city council was scheduled to discuss ways to force owners to clean up their properties. And Thorpe said he also wanted the landlords to pursue new development options, such as mixed-use retail that would include housing on the sites.

"I don't see the effort," he said. "And if you're not willing to put in the effort, then I have to put in the effort in another place to get you motivated to do the right thing."

But hold on, said Niem Tran, owner of the "Go Vegan" restaurant in the shopping center. He said the property owner tried to build a housing and retail center on the land two years ago.

And a search of the city's website shows plans and elevation drawings for the proposed development, which would have included retail and 210 new condos.

"And they submitted it to the Building Department. For some reason, they denied it," said Tran. "I was really upset and surprised because that's something new and would draw more high-end customers and more living space for the whole city. I don't see why they didn't approve it."

In the meantime, Tran said the landlord has spent $20,000 on fencing around the property. But the homeless have cut their way in and were seen inside the building Tuesday afternoon.

It seems no one, not the landlord or the city, has been capable of solving the shopping center's problems. But Frank Sterling said he thinks it's time everyone started working together.

"You know, I don't know where to draw the line. The property owners have to do something, as well as the city."

And that may involve more than just pointing fingers.