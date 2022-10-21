Watch CBS News
Nearly 73 pounds of meth seized in Sonoma County drug bust

SANTA ROSA -- A 28-year-old Santa Rosa man was in custody on a variety of charges after Sonoma County deputies seized nearly 74 pounds suspected methamphetamine during a drug bust.

The Sonoma County Sheriff's Office said Jose Vega Sanchez has been booked into county jail on charges of possession of a controlled substance for sale, a felon in possession of a firearm and grand theft of a firearm. 

According to investigators, sheriff's detectives served a search warrant in the 1000 block of Guaymas Court related to a narcotics investigation on Thursday afternoon.

During the search, detectives found approximately 74 pounds of suspected methamphetamine and two firearms. One of the firearms was a Glock handgun with a red dot and an extended magazine.

The second handgun was a revolver. One of the firearms was previously reported stolen.

Vegas Sanchez is in custody without bail.  He also has two warrants for his arrest, violation of probation, possession of a loaded firearm in public and a DUI.

