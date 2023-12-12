Navy serviceman gets 6 years in prison for fatal wrong-way DUI crash on Highway 1 in Monterey

A U.S. Navy serviceman was sentenced to six years in state prison on Monday for a deadly DUI crash in Monterey last May, according to prosecutors.

U.S. Navy Petty Officer Christopher Witherspoon, 25, killed Seaside resident Luis Hernandez, 69, in a collision on state Highway 1 on May 6, the Monterey County District Attorney's Office said in a statement.

Around 3:45 a.m. that day, Witherspoon was driving a Toyota Camry sedan on Highway 1, just north of the interchange with Highway 68 in Monterey. At the same time, Hernandez was driving a Mitsubishi Mirage compact car on the southbound lanes.

Due to his intoxication, Witherspoon failed to realize he was driving on the wrong side of the highway and crashed into Hernandez's car head-on, the investigation showed.

Hernandez, who was on his way to work, was declared dead on scene.

Witherspoon was contacted by officers, who noted that he smelled like alcohol and appeared to be intoxicated. A chemical test revealed that Witherspoon had a blood alcohol concentration of .191, over twice the legal limit, prosecutors said.