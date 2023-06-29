Nationwide air travel disruptions hit Bay Area airports

SAN FRANCISCO- San Francisco International Airport (SFO) was plagued by travel chaos on Wednesday afternoon, causing frustration and inconvenience for numerous passengers.

Among those affected were Neil Buyer and his family, who found themselves grappling with disrupted travel plans following a week-long vacation in Santa Cruz.

"We're going to Billings, Montana, and our flight was delayed from San Francisco to Denver. As a result, we most likely won't make it to our connecting flight to Montana," said Buyer.

Neil and his family were not alone. Naomi, who was carrying her baby, shared her struggle of being stuck at SFO since Wednesday afternoon. She talked about sleeping on the floor, in blankets that were in short supply.

"When we asked for more, they said they didn't have any. They ran out of water and food. They had Cheez-Itz and Goldfish, but I mean, you can't live off of that, you know," Naomi shared.

Another passenger, Concepción Cabrera, rushed from Paterson to the airport, hoping to avoid any travel chaos on her way to Mexico City. She expressed her relief that her flight had not been canceled, and said that she had been praying for it.

As severe storms continued to wreak havoc, at least 4,000 flights were disrupted across the country. SFO was not spared from the impact, with approximately 150 flights experiencing delays and around 50 being canceled. Those numbers account for about 12 percent and 4 percent of scheduled flights, respectively.

Airport officials clarified that the disruptions were not due to any local weather issues, but rather the result of problems elsewhere.

United Airlines appeared to be the hardest hit by the travel chaos. The company issued a statement attributing the problems to the FAA, stating that the agency had failed them over the weekend, leading to massive delays, cancellations, and diversions. United, along with other airlines, continues to grapple with delays and staffing issues.

"I've traveled internationally. I've traveled abroad and used airlines from different countries, and I hate to say it, but US airlines are usually the ones that I dread the most because of the service they provide, delays, and cancellations that I often experience," recalled Buyer.

As the situation unfolds, airlines are urging passengers to stay updated on their flight status and explore rebooking options to navigate the ongoing disruptions and minimize inconvenience during their journey.

