National Prescription Drug Take Back Day to be held Saturday

SAN FRANCISCO - Law enforcement agencies all over the state on Saturday will be taking part in National Prescription Drug Take Back Day in conjunction with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA).

Drug takeback events are a safe way for people to dispose of old or unwanted, unused or expired prescription or over-the-counter medication that can cause harm if it ends up in waterways or in the hands of others.

The DEA is going one step further and touting the drug takeback events as a way to prevent opioid misuse, addiction and overdoses.

The agency has been addressing the country's opioid crisis through enforcement but also outreach, such as the DEA's "One Pill Can Kill" campaign to combat fentanyl and through drug takeback days.

In California, millions are spent each year to combat the opioid crisis, according to Gov. Gavin Newsom, who said his administration has invested over $1 billion in the problem since his administration began back in 2010.

In December, the governor's office claimed the state had seized enough fentanyl to "potentially kill the entire population of North America, twice."

The national drug takeback days have been successful, according to the DEA.

Last year, over 4,400 law enforcement agencies took part, amassing 684 tons of surrendered prescription meds nationwide.

For those planning on disposing of their prescription medications, it is recommended to remove or obscure personal information from the bottles or containers first. Pills can be placed in clear plastic zipper bags, but all liquids and creams should remain in their original packaging.

Medications should never be flushed down the toilet, put in waterways, or thrown away.

Anyone needing to find their nearest prescription drug takeback site Saturday can go to https://www.dea.gov/takebackday and type in their ZIP code to find a location.