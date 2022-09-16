11 Bay Area campuses recognized as National Blue Ribbon Schools

SAN FRANCISCO – Eleven Bay Area schools are among 29 statewide that were named Friday as National Blue Ribbon Schools, according to the U.S. Department of Education.

There were 297 schools across the nation that received the honor, which recognizes overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among subgroups of students.

The Bay Area schools honored at Ralston Intermediate School in Belmont, Burlingame Intermediate School in Burlingame, Eleanor Murray Fallon School and Harold William Kolb School in Dublin, Orinda Intermediate School in Orinda, Thomas S. Hart Middle School in Pleasanton, Lawton Alternative School in San Francisco, and Coyote Creek Elementary School, Gale Ranch Middle School, Iron Horse Middle School and Windemere Ranch Middle School in San Ramon.

Blue Ribbon Schools have gone above and beyond to keep students healthy and safe while meeting their academic, social, emotional, and mental health needs," Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona said in a statement. "These schools show what is possible to make an enduring, positive difference in students' lives."

The federal department receives nominations for the awards from the top education officials in all states and territories around the country, and the schools that receive the awards will have a National Blue Ribbon School flag at its entryway or on a flagpole.