NASCAR weekend at Sonoma Raceway kicks off Friday

SONOMA -- Huge crowds are expected this weekend as the Sonoma Raceway hosts a series of NASCAR races starting Friday.

The 34th annual NASCAR weekend includes the General Tire 200 ARCA Menards Series West race on Friday and the DoorDash 250 NASCAR Xfinity Series race on Saturday. The weekend concludes with the Toyota/Save Mart 350 NASCAR Cup Series race on Sunday.

SONOMA, CA - JUNE 06: Kyle Larson, driver of the #5 Hendrick Motorsports HendrickCars.com Chevrolet, leads the pack during the NASCAR Cup Series Toyota/Save Mart 350 on June 6, 2021 at Sonoma Raceway in Sonoma, CA. Getty Images/Bob Kupbens/Sonoma Raceway via Icon Sportswire

Sonoma Raceway is a 2.52-mile and 12-turn road course and a quarter-mile drag strip located at Sears Point in Sonoma County. Built in 1968, it is host to one of the few NASCAR Cup Series races each year that are run on road courses.

Shaquille O'Neal, the four-time NBA champion and platinum-selling recording artist, will perform on the pre-race stage to headline race festivities for the 34th annual NASCAR Cup Series race Sunday.

"We can't wait to entertain our race fans with DJ Diesel throwing the party," said Sonoma Raceway executive vice president and general manager Jill Gregory. "This is always a high energy crowd that loves our pre-race show. We're looking forward to dialing up that energy higher than ever with Shaq leading the way at the Toyota/Save Mart 350."

WWE wrestler and former strongman Adam Scherr, with the ring name Braun Strowman, will serve as the honorary pace car driver for the Toyota/Save Mart 350 NASCAR Cup Series race on Sunday.

Tickets for the Toyota/Save Mart 350 are available now at SonomaRaceway.com or by calling (800) 870-RACE.