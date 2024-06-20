Watch CBS News
Napa Valley man killed on motorcycle in head on collision

A motorcyclist was killed early Thursday morning in Napa County when he passed another vehicle over the solid double lines on State Highway 29 and crashed head-on into a car coming from the other direction.

At about 5:40 a.m., a 2015 Kawasaki Ninja motorcycle ridden by a 41-year-old Napa man passed another vehicle on northbound Highway 29. The crash took place North of the Robert Mondavi Winery.

According to CHP officials, he collided with a 2010 Mercedes-Benz driven by a 30-year-old San Francisco resident traveling in the opposite direction.

The motorcyclist, who the CHP said was wearing a helmet, was pronounced dead at the scene. The Mercedes driver didn't suffer any injuries, according to the CHP.

First published on June 20, 2024 / 1:24 PM PDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

