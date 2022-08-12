Napa transit agency awarded $6.3M for low and zero-emission buses

NAPA – The U.S. Department of Transportation has awarded the Napa Valley Transportation Authority $6.3 million in grants to help the agency transition to low-polluting and energy-efficient transit vehicles, U.S. Rep. Mike Thompson, D-St. Helena, announced Thursday.

The grants come from the federal Low-No grant program and the Buses and Bus Facilities Program.

"These grants will provide the necessary resources to allow Napa County to invest in low or no emission buses and modernize their bus facilities," Thompson said in a statement.

The Bus and Bus Facilities Program assists the financing of capital projects such as replacing, rehabilitating, and purchasing buses and bus facilities. The Low-No Program provides funding for purchasing or leasing low-emission transit buses, Thompson said.

The grants are available for fiscal year 2022.