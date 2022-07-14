3 arrested following $65K theft at Napa sunglass store

NAPA – Three people, including a juvenile, were arrested after an estimated $65,000 in designer sunglasses were stolen from an outlet store in Napa on Wednesday night.

According to the Napa Police Department, three males entered the Sunglass Hut Outlet Store located at the Napa Premium Outlets around 6:45 p.m. The suspects then filled garbage bags with more than 215 pairs of designer sunglasses before fleeing the scene in a vehicle.

Officers said the glasses ranged in price from $200 to $530 per pair.

Police said an employee in a neighboring store saw the license plate of the suspect vehicle. Officers in neighboring American Canyon saw the suspect vehicle on Highway 29.

Sunglasses that police said were recovered from a theft at the Sunglass Hut outlet in Napa on July 13, 2022. Napa Police Department

When officers attempted to pull over the vehicle, police said the suspects led them on a chase that continued all the way to San Francisco, more than 30 miles away.

The chase ended near 6th Street and Interstate 80 in the city's South of Market, where all three suspects were taken into custody and the sunglasses were recovered.

Police identified the suspects as two adults and one juvenile, who are all San Francisco residents. The adult suspects were booked into the Napa County Department of Corrections, while the juvenile was booked into Napa County Juvenile Hall.

Names of the adult suspects were not released.