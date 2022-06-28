Napa police seek help identifying possibly dangerous burglary suspect
NAPA -- Police in Napa on Tuesday requested help from the public identifying a suspect being sought in connection with multiple burglaries in Napa County.
The Napa Police Department Twitter account posted information and images from surveillance video showing the suspect in question who allegedly stole several firearms and power tools in at least three Napa County burglaries. Authorities did not provide any details about the exactly time or location of those incidents.
Anyone with information on the suspect and his identity or on the burglaries is asked to call Napa police at (707)253-6030. Residents are advised not to approach the suspect if seen. Instead call 911 immediately.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.