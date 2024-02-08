Mega Millions ticket worth $1.5M sold at Napa bowling alley

NAPA – A Mega Millions lottery ticket sold at a bowling alley in Napa is worth more than $1.5 million after Tuesday night's drawing but no one has come forward yet to claim the prize, California Lottery officials said.

The ticket sold at Napa Bowl, located at 494 Soscol Ave., matched five numbers in the drawing and is worth $1,578,415. The winning numbers in Tuesday's drawing were 2, 10, 31, 44 and 57 with Mega number 10.

The winner has 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prize. The bowling alley is also receiving nearly $8,000 for selling the winning ticket, lottery officials said.

No one hit the jackpot nationally Tuesday so it rolled over to an amount of $394 million for Friday's drawing.