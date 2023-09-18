Napa County homeowner fights back after being stabbed by intruder; arrest made

NAPA COUNTY – A man was arrested Saturday morning in Napa County on suspicion of attempted murder after a homeowner confronted him, the Sheriff's Office said.

A homeowner in the 5200 block of Silverado Trail told deputies he noticed Andrew Dixon, 33, on his property. At some point, Dixon allegedly stabbed the 61-year-old man in the back, but the homeowner was able to use the knife and then stab Dixon.

Andrew Dixon is accused of stabbing a homeowner in Napa County on September 16, 2023. Napa County Sheriff's Office

Both men survived, and Dixon was taken into custody around 10 a.m.

In addition to attempted murder, Dixon was booked into jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and elder abuse. He is being held without bail.