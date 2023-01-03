Watch CBS News
Snow along Highway 29 in Napa County snarls traffic near Calistoga

CALISTOGA -- A rare snowfall caused traffic issues in Napa County along state Highway 29 Monday night.

The snow came down on the hills above Calistoga on the Mount Saint Helena grade, where heavy snow fell at much lower than normal elevations.

Several cars became stuck along Highway 29 Monday evening, requiring tow trucks to get dislodged. Snow plows were used to clear the road and keep other cars from getting stuck or sliding around

There was no word of any injuries.

