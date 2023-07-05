Update: Napa brush fire forward progress stopped at 7 acres

NAPA -- Forward progress on a fire in the Coombsville Road area of Napa County has been stopped at about 7 acres, Cal Fire said at 3:06 p.m. Wednesday.

Napa County is advising residents evacuated due to the fire that their reunification point is at the Napa Expo Grounds. Napa Expo is located at 575 Third St. in the city of Napa.

The zone being evacuated as of 2:50 p.m. was NAP E035, roughly north of Coombsville Road and east of Pascale Place. Nearby NAP E051 was under an evacuation warning, which means residents should be ready to evacuate if necessary. The evacuations still appear to be in effect, according to Zonehaven. People can look up their zone at aware.zonehaven.com

The blaze was first reported as a vegetation fire near the 1100 block of Coombsville Road by Cal Fire at 2:10 p.m. By 2:27 p.m., the agency reported that the fire was between 10 and 15 acres and was threatening structures.

