Mystery surrounds body discovered in Oakland burning car

OAKLAND (CBS SF/BCN -- Detectives were trying to unravel how a man died after his body was discovered in a burning car on Friday night.

Authorities said firefighters responded at about 9 p.m. to the 2600 block of High Street to a call to douse a vehicle that had caught fire.

After the fire was out, firefighters asked police to tow the vehicle. But when officers searched the vehicle, they discovered the man's body.

Police have called the death "unexplained" and would await a coroner's results to determine if foul play was involved.

The man's name was not available from the Alameda County coroner's bureau Sunday morning. He had not been identified and his next of kin notified.