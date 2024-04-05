Musicians busk to boost small businesses in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO -- Tori Roze and the Hot Mess are among many musical acts trying to draw a crowd -- not just for their performances but also for the San Francisco neighborhood hosting them.

"Busk It!" is a series of live-music events hosted by the Mid-Market Foundation's Market Street Arts initiative to attract visitors and keep them around to support local businesses.

"We're having a great time doing this, really. You see people from every walk of life going down the street," Roze said. "Let people know 'Hey no, we're still here. We're still doing stuff. There are still artists here.'"

Roze led his trio through a set outside Sam's American Eatery in late March as part of a campaign that puts a twist on the tradition of busking. Instead of asking for tips, the musicians are hoping to be another reason for people to eat and shop along Market Street between 5th and 8th streets, where they will perform through the week.

"I think that the changes down here are truly felt by those of us that are here every day," said Abra Allan, project manager for the Mid-Market Foundation. "A lot of people have an idea about Mid-Market that just isn't true anymore."

The artists involved in the campaign provide at least one performance each day. There will be 10 sets each week now through November. Allan says that plenty of people come through Mid-Market on their way to the prominent entertainment venues in the area but don't realize there are reasons to stay in the neighborhood before or after the show. Many fear for their safety.

"Yes, we have our days. Yes, we have our moments but, overall, there's so many amazing things happening down here."

The Market Street Arts program pays artists for their contributions to the "Busk It!" campaign. The program is funded in part by the San Francisco Office of Economic Development.

"This is very much a moment of joy in a city that can be hard and we all need a break. And that's what we're here to provide," Roze said.