Musical Inspired By Tupac Shakur Songs Being Born

(CBS SF/AP) - A musical inspired by the music of Oakland rapper, Tupac Shakur hopes to bring gangsta rap to a Broadway stage.

A workshop of "Holler If Ya Hear Me" is currently under way in New York under the direction of Kenny Leon, who helmed the hits "Fences" and "The Mountaintop." The musical sets Shakur's music to an original story and hopes to be ready for the 2013-2014 Broadway season.

Producers said Monday the musical is set in a Midwestern industrial city during present time and tells the story of two childhood friends "as they struggle to reconcile the challenges and realities of their daily lives with their hopes, dreams and ambitions."

