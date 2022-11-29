Suspects in fatal shooting on San Francisco Muni bus arrested in Daly City

SAN FRANCISCO -- Officers arrested two suspects in a shooting aboard a San Francisco Muni bus in August that left one person dead and another injured, police announced Tuesday.

The shooting happened on August 3 at Velasco Avenue and Santos Street in the city's Sunnydale neighborhood at around 3:20 p.m. One of the victims was taken to a hospital and was later pronounced dead while the second victim was hospitalized with injuries that were not life-threatening.

San Francisco police said homicide detectives identified 23-year-old Ilasa Faalogoifo and 21-year-old Jasmine Taaga of San Francisco as suspects in the shooting and a crime bulletin was disseminated to law enforcement agencies.

Police officers at the scene of a shooting aboard a San Francisco Muni bus at Santos Street and Velasco Avenue in the city's Sunnydale neighborhood, August 3, 2022. CBS

Police in Daly City alerted investigators of the suspects' location at a motel in that city. On November 18, San Francisco police and homicide investigators went to the 2900 block of Geneva Avenue in Daly City, where the Royal Palace Inn motel is located, and took both Faalogoifo and Taaga into custody without incident.

Investigators obtained a search warrant for their room and seized evidence related to the investigation, police said.

Police did not disclose a motive in the shooting.

Faalogoifo was booked at San Francisco County Jail for charges of homicide, attempted homicide, and a post-release supervision violation. Taaga was booked at San Francisco County Jail on charges of homicide and attempted homicide.

Police urged anyone with information about the case to contact the department's 24-hour tip line at 415-575-4444 or send a text to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD.