Pedestrian struck by San Francisco Muni bus on Van Ness Avenue

By Carlos Castaneda

A San Francisco Muni bus struck a pedestrian overnight in the city's Cathedral Hill neighborhood, authorities said.

San Francisco Police said the collision happened on the southbound direction of Van Ness Avenue at O'Farrell Street at about 1:30 a.m.

The condition of the pedestrian was not immediately known. A San Francisco Medical Examiner vehicle was present at the scene.

Both directions of Van Ness were closed during the investigation and reopened as of 5:20 a.m. 

A San Francisco Muni bus is stopped on Van Ness Avenue and O'Farrell Street after hitting a pedestrian, October 19, 2023. KPIX

This is a developing story. More information to be added as available. 

First published on October 19, 2023 / 7:07 AM

