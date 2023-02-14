Muni launching express bus service between Richmond District, downtown SF

SAN FRANCISCO -- A new express bus service between San Francisco's Richmond District and downtown will launch next week, Mayor London Breed and city transit officials said.

Starting Feb. 21, the pilot 1X-California Express line will run from 33rd Avenue and Geary Boulevard every weekday at 8, 8:30 and 9 a.m.

The 1X will stop along 33rd and 32nd avenues and California Street until Arguello Boulevard, then will head straight to Bush and Sansome streets downtown.

The pilot program is meant to work alongside other efforts from the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency to increase reliable transit service for those commuting to and from the west side of San Francisco to downtown frequently.

"Reliable and efficient transportation options are essential for our work around bringing Downtown back," Breed said in the announcement of the express service. "It's good for workers who are returning to the office, and it's good for our restaurants and shops to have more customers able to have ways to visit them."

Muni officials said new transit lanes on California, Clay and Sacramento streets have shortened travel times on the 1-California line by 11 percent, and predict that the 1X line will be an even quicker ride to the Financial District.

"Buses heading Downtown from the Richmond are getting crowded as more commuters head back to the office," SFMTA director of transportation Jeffrey Tumlin said. "Express service on the 1 California will help alleviate that crowding and allow passengers to get to the Financial District more quickly."