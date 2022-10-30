Multiple viral respiratory diseases put pressure on pediatric capacity

SAN FRANCISCO -- Pediatric beds are filling up at hospitals across the country with several respiratory viruses circulating, including RSV.

"We're seeing a lot of what we call bronchiolitis, which is a specific type of inflammation deeper in the lung," said Dr. Vincent Tamariz, medical director of the pediatric emergency department at Sutter's California Pacific Medical Center. "It's not a nose infection or a head cold. It's a deeper lung infection. We've really had a huge wave so we have multiple viruses at the same time so we're seeing a shortage of pediatric beds across the country."

Numerous viruses can cause bronchiolitis, including RSV. Cases are rising at the same time on both coasts which, Tamariz says, isn't typical for RSV.

"This year is much different than any other year. This year, RSV is much earlier. Normally, you can set your calendar by RSV, where it comes from the East Coast to the West Coast and it marches across the country. So, we usually see RSV much later in the winter, even into the next year -- January and February," he said. "RSV has really caught everybody a little bit by surprise. It's the same disease, it's just in a different time."

Dr. Tamariz says the abnormal timing adds up after what has been an abnormal few years.

"There's something called an immunology gap -- a chasm between two years ago and now," he said. "These kids really haven't been building up a lot of the common cold viruses, a lot of the immunities when they're in their first year of life, their second year of life. So, now, here they are 2-3 years old and they've only had x number of colds when they would have had 3x, so now they're catching up on that. It's not so much the disease is worse, it's just that they're getting a few things at once."

RSV can cause coughing and wheezing. Tamariz said children five and younger are typically most affected however, he says, the vast majority of children who get sick will be OK.

"It's a worrisome thing to see your child coughing and breathing faster and not eating as well but the vast majority of children with bronchiolitis will get through it," he said. "It is rarely life-threatening."

The doctor advises parents take their children to the hospital if they are having difficulty breathing.