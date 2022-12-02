Update: 4 hospitalized after SamTrans bus collides into 16 vehicles at Serramonte Center

DALY CITY -- Four people were hospitalized, one critically, after a bus collided with more than a dozen vehicles at the Serramonte Center in Daly City Friday morning.

The North County Fire Authority is calling a "multi casualty incident." The crash was first reported shortly after 11:50 a.m.

A tweet by the North County Fire Authority shortly after 1 p.m. said that a county bus had crashed into multiple vehicles at Serramonte Center in the south side parking lot near the Target store. Fire units and the sheriff's department have responded to the collision.

Serramonte Center bus accident. CBS

A SamTrans spokesperson told KPIX 5 Friday afternoon that the bus collided with at least 16 vehicles, resulting in multiple injuries.

The agency said four people were taken to San Francisco General Hospital, with one person in critical condition.

There has been no word on what caused the collision or why the bus went out of control. SamTrans said it is working with authorities as they investigate the cause.

County Bus into multiple vehicles at Serramonte Center on the Target south side parking lot. Avoid the area during the Sheriff investigation of the accident. Their units will be on scene for a few hours conducting the investigation. pic.twitter.com/d49ExDcdHm — North County Fire Authority (@NoCoFire) December 2, 2022

"Safety is always the highest priority at SamTrans, for our passengers, employees and the public. As we work to gather information about the cause of this incident, our hearts go out to those affected," SamTrans said in a statement.

County fire authorities advised people to avoid the area during the sheriff investigation of the incident. Authorities are expected to be on scene for a few hours conducting the investigation.