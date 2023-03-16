Watch CBS News
1 person detained in downtown Sacramento due to "suspicious circumstances"; roads blocked

By CBS13 Staff

Multiple street closures in downtown Sacramento due to "suspicious circumstances"
SACRAMENTO -- An individual has been detained, after multiple streets in downtown Sacramento were shut down on Thursday morning due to what police are calling "suspicious circumstances". 

The Sacramento Police Department assisted federal authorities in the area of I and 6th streets, which were closed during the incident. Currently, 5th Street between H Street and I Street will remain closed, but all other roadways are open.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is the lead agency on this investigation. All questions regarding this incident should be directed to them at sacramentoopa@fbi.gov

March 16, 2023

