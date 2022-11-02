Multiple people injured after school bus, three other cars collide in Hercules

Hercules injury crash. CBS

HERCULES (CBS SF) – Authorities reported multiple injuries from a traffic accident in Hercules Wednesday, where a school bus collided with three other vehicles.

Caltrans officials noted the crash on San Pablo and Hercules avenues minutes after 2:20 p.m., stating that there were five patients, two of which had moderate injuries, according to first responders.

It was unclear when the crash would be clear. First responders did not supply any updates on this incident.

This story will be updated.