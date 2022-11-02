Watch CBS News
Multiple people injured after school bus, three other cars collide in Hercules

/ CBS San Francisco

HERCULES (CBS SF) – Authorities reported multiple injuries from a traffic accident in Hercules Wednesday, where a school bus collided with three other vehicles. 

Caltrans officials noted the crash on San Pablo and Hercules avenues minutes after 2:20 p.m., stating that there were five patients, two of which had moderate injuries, according to first responders.

It was unclear when the crash would be clear. First responders did not supply any updates on this incident. 

This story will be updated.

First published on November 2, 2022 / 3:23 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

