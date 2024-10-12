Watch CBS News
Multiple injuries reported in westbound I-80 accident in Fairfield

Firefighters and paramedics in Fairfield responded to a major vehicle accident on westbound I-80 near Travis Blvd. early Saturday morning that caused multiple injuries, authorities said.

The Fairfield Fire Department posted about the incident on its Facebook page at 4 a.m. Saturday morning. At the time, the post said firefighters were at the scene of the accident that involved extrication. 

While the post did not provide details on how many vehicles were involved or the number of injured, it did note that all patients were transported to local hospitals. 

The post reported major traffic delays in the area, but by 8 a.m., there was no indication of any continuing issues in the area on CHP traffic maps.  

Dave Pehling

Dave Pehling is website managing editor for CBS Bay Area. He started his journalism career doing freelance writing about music in the late 1990s, eventually working as a web writer, editor and producer for KTVU.com in 2003. He began his role with CBS Bay Area in 2015.

