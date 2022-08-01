Watch CBS News
3 reported injured in shooting at youth football game in Oakland

OAKLAND -- Several people have been injured in a shooting at a youth football game at Oakland Technical High School Sunday afternoon.

Hundreds of people were in the stands at a youth football game at Oakland Tech when, just after 1 p.m., shots rang out.

Reports indicate that two adults and a young child were wounded.

All three were taken to the hospital but their condition is not known. 

