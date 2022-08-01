3 reported injured in shooting at youth football game in Oakland
OAKLAND -- Several people have been injured in a shooting at a youth football game at Oakland Technical High School Sunday afternoon.
Hundreds of people were in the stands at a youth football game at Oakland Tech when, just after 1 p.m., shots rang out.
Reports indicate that two adults and a young child were wounded.
All three were taken to the hospital but their condition is not known.
Will be expanded.
