Watch CBS News
Crime

Multiple guns including AR-15 assault weapon seized from Menlo Park man

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

PIX Now -- Sunday morning headlines from KPIX
PIX Now -- Sunday morning headlines from KPIX 08:09

SAN MATEO COUNTY – Menlo Park police officers and San Mateo County District Attorney gun violence detectives said they seized numerous guns, including a prohibited AR-15 assault weapon, from a resident who has been prohibited from possessing guns since 2015. 

On Wednesday, police issued a search warrant on suspicion of a prohibited person possessing firearms in the 1300 block of Hamilton Avenue in Menlo Park.  

Detectives said they seized an unregistered AR-15 assault weapon, two handguns, multiple high-capacity magazines, hundreds of rounds of ammunition. 

Police arrested Kristian Arnaldo Arguello, who was previously prohibited from possessing guns and ammunition because of a criminal conviction, and booked him into the San Mateo County Jail. 

The San Mateo County District Attorney's office tweeted about the arrest, including a photo of the arsenal seized.

The investigation was a collaboration between the Menlo Park Police Department and the San Mateo County District Attorney's Office Gun Violence Prevention Program. 

First published on December 25, 2022 / 3:48 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.