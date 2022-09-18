Limited Oakland-San Francisco BART service restored after equipment issues disable trains

SAN FRANCISCO -- Limited BART train service between San Francisco and Oakland has been restored Sunday afternoon after equipment problems and disabled cars shut down the Transbay Tube.

Trouble began around 10:20 a.m. when BART officials tweeted alerting passengers of a 20-minute delay on trains because of an equipment issue.

Conditions deteriorated from that point.

"BART service has stopped in the Transbay Tube due to multiple due to multiple disabled trains between Embarcadero and Lake Merritt," officials tweeted just after 11 a.m. "Seek alternate forms of transportation until further notice."

Bus bridges were also set up.

"A/C Transit is offering mutual aid for Transbay service on buses NL, F, and O as well as service from West Oakland toward downtown Oakland on lines 62,33, and 14," BART officials tweeted.

We offer this map showing BART alternatives when there isn’t service through the tube. It shows how to get to the Salesforce Transit Center to catch @rideact and ferry options. AC Transit NL, F, and O are options. pic.twitter.com/rRbvW9oliq — BART (@SFBART) September 18, 2022

At around 11:30 a.m., officials tweeted that the disabled train near West Oakland was being moved. Maintenance crews have responded to the trackside issue in that area, which was related to "cover boards" --the equipment that covers the third rail -- on the track.

However, the situation actually got worse moments later.

"We have 2 trains on the Oakland side that won't move," BART officials tweeted. "One train is near West Oakland and one near 12th St. Crews are on scene and troubleshooting. Trains are turning back before the tube in both sides of the bay."

Passengers were removed from those trains.

"When we have a disabled train, first we get the riders stuck on board onto another train and we take them to the closest station. That has now occurred for both trains."

Shortly after 12 p.m., BART officials said the disabled trains were cleared and that service from the East Bay to San Francisco would be partially restored shortly.

About 10 minutes later BART tweeted that "very limited transbay service in both directions" had been restored with only one track is in service.

BART is running the Yellow line (Antioch-SFO) and the Blue line (Dublin-Daly City) through the Transbay Tube. Both the Green line (Berryessa-Daly City) and the Red line (Richmond-Daly City) are turning back before the tube.