Westbound I-80 traffic held in Sierra due to multiple big rig crashes

GOLD RUN - All westbound Interstate 80 traffic in the Sierra is being held at the Nevada state line and in Truckee due to multiple big rig crashes.

Caltrans said the crashes are near Whitmore and there is no estimated time when the westbound lanes of the interstate will reopen.

The California Highway Patrol said three big rigs were involved and two cars. No injuries were reported.

The lanes could be open around 5 p.m.

Crash on 80 WB west of Blue Canyon No injuries but will likely take several hours to clear. 80 WB is closed at Blue Canyon. Posted by CHP - Gold Run on Thursday, April 4, 2024

Officials said the roads are slick as snow has hit the Sierra again.

For people heading east on I-80, Caltrans is requiring chains from about two miles east of Baxter to the Donner Lake Interchange. This is for all vehicles except 4-wheel drive vehicles with snow tires.

Over on Highway 50, the same chain restrictions are in place from about three miles east of Placerville to Riverton.