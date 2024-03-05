Multiple Alameda County, East Bay city ballot measures appear headed to victory

A bevy of countywide and city-specific ballot measures were poised to win voter approval, according to preliminary election results posted to the Alameda County Registrar of Voters website late Tuesday.

Measure B, a countywide charter amendment, would change the county's recall rules to match those already in use by the state of California and was leading by 37,910 votes to 21,749 with all precincts reporting.

Among other things, it would increase the number of signatures needed to put a recall election on the ballot and would increase the amount of time that the Board of Supervisors has to call such an election if enough valid signatures are gathered.

Another countywide charter amendment, Measure A, was leading with 34,474 "yes" votes to 25,540 "no" votes and would change the county's hiring practices.

Among other things, it reduces the amount of time that open county jobs are posted publicly from the current 25 days down to 14 days.

Proponents say reducing the amount of time that jobs are advertised would put the county in a more competitive position to attract and hire qualified candidates.

Opponents to Measure A say the shorter time period puts external candidates at a disadvantage and favors internal hires and "the good old boys" network.

Oakland's Measure D was leading by 10,344 yes votes to 4,363 no votes and would increase the city's spending limit until March 5, 2028 so that the city can spend tax revenue from existing local taxes previously approved by voters.

Alameda Unified School District's nine-year parcel tax, Measure E, would raise $24 million a year for school improvements by levying a maximum $15,998 annual tax per parcel and $598 per unimproved parcel, with certain exemptions.

It appeared headed to victory with 3,851 "yes" votes to 1,669 "no's."

Piedmont's Measure F -- leading by 921 votes to 358 -- would extend an expiring parcel tax to June 30, 2037 and would authorize a tax of between $743 and $1,254 per parcel for single family residences, among other things, for the city's general fund.

Albany Unified School District's Measure G would authorize a 55 cent per square foot tax on improved parcels and $25 tax per unimproved parcel.

The tax rate will increase annually by 3% and would continue until the voters decide to end it.

Measure G was leading by 1,000 votes to 309 late Tuesday.

Berkeley Unified School District's Measure H is a special parcel tax of 54 cents per square foot on building improvements and $25 on all unimproved parcels beginning July 1, 2025 and lasting for eight years.

Measure H was leading by 4,872 votes to 897.

The Hayward Unified School District's Measure I -- ahead by 3,406 votes to 1,935 -- allows the district to issue bonds of up to $550 million. To fund the bonds, it also authorizes an average annual property tax rate of roughly $60 per $100,000 of assessed valuation.

Measure J is a San Leandro Unified School District bond measure that would authorize the district to issue bonds of up to $174 million.

To fund the bonds, Measure J also would implement a property tax averaging $37.28 per $100,000 of assessed valuation.

Measure J was leading by 1,238 votes to 874.