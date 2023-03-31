Multi-vehicle crash midspan on San Mateo Bridge blocks lanes in both directions

FOSTER CITY -- CHP have issued a special traffic alert Friday afternoon following a collision involving five vehicles in eastbound lanes of Highway 92 on the San Mateo Bridge that for a time blocked lanes in both directions.

The accident happened at about 3:30 p.m., with the alert issued a short time later. The crash blocked the left and center lanes midspan, authorities said. Traffic in the eastbound direction was only getting by in the one remaining open lane, causing a major back-up. One person suffered a minor injury, CHP said.

Responding emergency crews were also blocking the left lane in westbound direction, according to a Caltrans image that was shared by the KCBS Traffic Twitter account.

Update: ***Special traffic alert with no estimated time of reopening on the #SanMateoBridge Eastbound Hwy 92 past midspan, there's a 4 vehicle accident blocking the 2 left lanes. Emergency crews are blocking the left lane in Westbound direction .#KCBSTraffic 📷@CaltransD4 pic.twitter.com/M1UtVEJ7Bs — KCBS Radio - The Traffic Leader (@KCBSAMFMTraffic) March 31, 2023

Shortly after 4:15 p.m., the emergency vehicle that was blocking the westbound lane had cleared the scene. As of around 4:45 p.m., the eastbound closure had been reduced to just one lane. Motorists are advised to expect delays and to use alternate routes to avoid the area. There is no estimated time to reopen the roadway.