Multi-vehicle crash causes huge backup on westbound Bay Bridge Saturday afternoon

SAN FRANCISCO -- Multiple westbound lanes Interstate 80 on the San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge were blocked for hours Saturday afternoon in the wake of a crash involving multiple vehicles, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash happened west of Treasure Island on the bridge, initially closing the three right-hand lanes. Westbound traffic was backed up about seven miles into Emeryville shortly after 1 p.m. Saturday as CHP officers investigated the crash and awaited tow trucks that were on the way.

"The public is advised to expect delays and take alternate routes," said CHP Officer Mark Andrews.

CHP confirmed that the crash may have been related to a pursuit.

All three lanes were open around 2:30 p.m. but delays continued into the late afternoon.